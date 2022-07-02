iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

