iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.