iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.36

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.361 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $86.15 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.