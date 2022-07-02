iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.36

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.361 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $86.15 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

