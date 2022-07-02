iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.02 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,675,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,462,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

