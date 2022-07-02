iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.02 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.