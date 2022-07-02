iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,139.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.