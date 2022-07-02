ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW) Short Interest Update

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ITHAX Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,544. ITHAX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 198,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 35.7% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000.

