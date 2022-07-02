Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,166,176. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.