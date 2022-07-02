Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.0 days.

JWLLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF remained flat at $$28.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

