Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 1,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

