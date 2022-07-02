Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in June

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of JOF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.33. 20,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,945. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.