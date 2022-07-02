JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.73) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.51).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON JD opened at GBX 117.65 ($1.44) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.19. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,648.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.