Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of PUM opened at €62.30 ($66.28) on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.19.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

