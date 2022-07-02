Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PII. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.82.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.