Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

