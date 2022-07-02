Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €159.45 and a 200-day moving average of €156.40. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($180.37).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

