John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $585,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 29,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,664. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

