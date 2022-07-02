Jonestrading Raises Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $20.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jonestrading from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 200.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 172,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 902,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

