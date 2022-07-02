JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 404.50 ($4.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.73 million and a PE ratio of 454.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 429.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.99. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

