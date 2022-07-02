JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

