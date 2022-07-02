Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $177,524.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

