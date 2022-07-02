K21 (K21) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,943.00

K21 (K21) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. K21 has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $41,943.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, K21 has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

