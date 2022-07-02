Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX stock opened at $126.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,213. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.