Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

OTCMKTS KELTF remained flat at $$4.81 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

KELTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

