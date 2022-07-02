Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KFFB remained flat at $$7.97 during midday trading on Friday. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

