KeyCorp Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $314.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $371.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS opened at $266.73 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.34.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $721,012,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.