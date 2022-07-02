KeyCorp Trims Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price to $22.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

AKR stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

