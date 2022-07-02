Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

