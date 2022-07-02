Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Tops $179,106.70 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $179,106.70 and approximately $3,659.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

