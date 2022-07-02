KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Bank of America

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $430.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $431.50.

KLAC stock opened at $296.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

