Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)
