Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

