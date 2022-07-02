Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.00

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.06), with a volume of 652459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.17).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.03) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £72.15 million and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other Knights Group news, insider David Andrew Beech purchased 936,345 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,229,161.02). Also, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($16,930.44). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 956,345 shares of company stock worth $102,858,915.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

