L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 365,052 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 71.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
LCAA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,014. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
