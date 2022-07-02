L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 72.7% in June

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCAA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,014. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

