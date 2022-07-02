Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 131,930 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up approximately 2.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $56,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.