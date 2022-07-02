Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

