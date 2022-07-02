Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

