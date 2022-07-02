Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 214,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

