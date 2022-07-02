Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.