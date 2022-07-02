Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

