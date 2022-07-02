Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $165.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.70.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.