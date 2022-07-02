Lannebo Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Shares of META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

