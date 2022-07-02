Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $$73.35 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.06. Legrand has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.