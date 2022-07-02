Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

