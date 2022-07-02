Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

