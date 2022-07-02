Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.