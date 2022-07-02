Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

T stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

