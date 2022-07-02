Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0006 (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Lendingblock has a market cap of $589,005.47 and approximately $6,483.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,500,347 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

