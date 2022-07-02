Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $74.60. 3,534,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

