Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $220.18. Li Ning has a one year low of $158.73 and a one year high of $348.89.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.